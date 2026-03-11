Spain removes ambassador from Israel in protest to Iran war, Gaza genocide

The Spanish government has decided ⁠to withdraw its ⁠ambassador to Israel, according to ‌the official state gazette.

The move on Wednesday comes as Spain has been one of the European Union’s foremost critics of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and the new war on Iran launched by the United States and Israel.

“At the proposal of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, and following deliberation by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on 10 March 2026, I hereby order the termination of Ms Ana María Sálomon Pérez’s appointment as Ambassador of Spain to the State of Israel,” the gazette said.

Spain’s embassy in Tel ⁠Aviv will ⁠be led by a ⁠charge d’affaires, a ⁠source ⁠at the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters news agency.

The country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is one of the few left-wing leaders in Europe to condemn the US-Israel attack on Iran as “unjustifiable” and said that Madrid’s position was “no to the war”.

Sanchez’s government has also been one of the few European nations to consistently condemn Israel’s action in Gaza. In October, Spain’s parliament approved the enshrinement in law of a total arms embargo on Israel, permanently banning the sale of weapons, dual-use technology and military equipment in response to the genocide .