Russia kills two in Ukraine’s Kharkiv; war grinds on, focus on Middle East

At least seven people injured in the northeastern city of Kharkiv after a drone hit a ‘civilian enterprise’, officials say.

Russian drone strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have killed two people and wounded several others, local officials said.

“A civilian enterprise caught fire as a result of the enemy strike,” Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, adding that three women and four men had been hospitalised.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed Syniehubov’s remarks, posting on the Telegram messaging app that preliminary information showed two people were killed.

Governor Syniehubov said the wounded were in serious condition and receiving necessary medical assistance.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies about 30km (18 miles) from the Russian border.

It was encircled at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion four years ago but withstood early advances by Moscow’s forces, who were later pushed back in 2022. The city has since been a frequent target of Russian air and drone attacks.

The United States is pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to an elusive peace deal, with the war now in its fifth year, but a third round of three-party talks has been derailed by the sprawling war in the Middle East, launched by the US and Israel against Iran.

On Saturday, two children were among at least 10 people killed in a Russian missile that hit a five-storey residential building in Kharkiv.