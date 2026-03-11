Iran reports hospitals, civilians affected during war with US, Israel

Iranian authorities say a number of hospitals have been temporarily put out of service and thousands of civilians affected by the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, as Tehran also escalates attacks across the region.

Speaking to state television on Wednesday at noon in Tehran, a spokesman of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said nearly 20,000 civilian buildings, including at least 16,000 residential units, have been affected after more than 11 days of war. Mojtaba Khaledi said 77 healthcare facilities have been affected, but did not say how many were hospitals or whether any were directly struck.

“Some of them are out of order, so we can’t admit patients in them, and in some, patients were in the surgery room or undergoing other medical operations” while hit by attacks, he said, adding that 16 Red Crescent centres were affected, with personnel moved to other places to continue rescue operations.

Khaledi was speaking in front of what the Red Crescent described as “an administrative building related to a bank” that was attacked last night in the capital. He pointed out that a number of residential buildings in the immediate area had their windows broken or sustained additional damage.

He said 65 schools and educational facilities have also been affected across the country since the start of the war, some seriously, but did not elaborate.

The most horrific incident so far in the war is the Minab elementary school in southern Iran, where 167 people, mostly students, were killed on the first day of the conflict.

Iranian armed forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), signalled on Wednesday that they now consider banks and economic interests of the US and Israel across the region, as well as technology companies offering military applications, to be legitimate targets.

As both sides emphasise they are ready for weeks, if not months, of war, the Iranian government has sought to assure that it has strong stockpiles of essential goods, including foodstuffs and medicine, as well as contingency plans in motion to import necessities.

Iranian officials have also repeatedly stressed the civilian toll of the conflict, with Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian telling Al Jazeera on Tuesday that more than 12,000 people have been wounded and most of the 1,250 confirmed killed so far have been civilians, including 200 children and 200 women.

The Israeli army said on Monday that it has killed more than 1,900 military personnel and commanders and wounded thousands during its ongoing air attacks. It has not commented on reports of civilian casualties.

The Health Ministry’s Jafarian said 11 healthcare workers were killed and 55 wounded, including physicians, nurses and emergency workers. He said 29 clinical facilities were damaged, 10 are now inactive, and patients are to be evacuated from seven other facilities across the country.

The head of the Bushehr University of Medical Sciences, Allahkaram Akhlaghi, announced on Tuesday that the Persian Gulf Martyrs Hospital in the southwestern city – where a key IRGC naval base is located – is out of service for now after shockwaves from explosions caused by US attacks “damaged parts of the facility”.

Patients were moved to a nearby hospital, he added. According to a Health Ministry update on Tuesday afternoon, at least 18 ambulances and 21 medical emergency centres have been damaged across the country.

It said at least 670 surgeries have been conducted to save the wounded. Iranian authorities have demanded action from international organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to stop further harm to civilians.