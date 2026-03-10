Canadian authorities investigating gunfire at US consulate in Toronto

Police report there were no injuries after someone fired a gun outside the US consulate in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Police in Toronto, Canada, have announced that shots were fired near the United States consulate in the city. No injuries were reported, and authorities say that the incident is still being investigated.

In a social media post, local police said they responded to reports of an incident at 5:29am local time (09:29 GMT) on Tuesday, and that evidence of a firearm discharge was found.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police later said that the shooting was being investigated as a “national security incident”.

So far, no suspect has been identified, nor has any motive been determined. But the shooting comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Canada, and local politicians issued statements denouncing any violence.

“The shooting that took place at the US consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour.”

The US Department of State said that it was closely following the situation and was in contact with Canadian authorities.

While details about the incident remain sparse, the shooting occurred amid public backlash after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran.

This past Saturday, for instance, protests and counter-protests took place outside the US consulate in Toronto. Some demonstrators called on the public to say “no to an unjust war”. Others praised the US-Israeli effort as a “rescue mission”.

Advertisement

Security has been heightened outside US and Israeli diplomatic facilities in Toronto in the wake of the shooting.

Tuesday’s reports of gunfire come after three synagogues in the greater Toronto area (GTA) were recently struck by gunfire in the course of a week. No injuries were reported in any of the three cases.

In early March, local media also reported that gunfire hit an Iranian-owned gym in the Thornhill neighbourhood, as well.

Toronto’s Mayor Olivia Chow responded to Tuesday’s report by issuing a statement denouncing any anti-Semitic acts in the wake of the war.

“The US consulate was shot at. This comes after shootings at synagogues,” Chow said. “This cannot stand.”

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, meanwhile, called Tuesday’s reports of gunfire “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Canada will never tolerate intimidation and violence of any kind, including towards our American friends in Canada,” Anandasangaree said in a social media post.

Police in the northern European nation of Norway reported an explosion at the US embassy in the capital of Oslo over the weekend.

Authorities said that the incident is being investigated as a possible act of terror, but that other potential motives were also being explored.