At least three US service members killed during Iran operation: CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that five others have been ‘seriously wounded’ in the operation.

The United States military has announced that at least three service members have been killed in its operation against Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that five others have been “seriously wounded” in the operation.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” it added.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” it added.

CENTCOM also announced that US forces had struck an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman.

The Jamaran-class corvette “is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier,” CENTCOM said, referring to a location in southern Iran.

More to come..