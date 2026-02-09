Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,446

Here is where things stand on Monday, February 9:

Russian forces also attacked facilities of Ukraine’s major oil and gas company Naftogaz in the eastern Poltava region overnight, causing damage. It was the 19th attack launched by Moscow on the facility, the company said in a statement, without specifying the extent of the damage.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said Ukrainian and Russian leaders need to meet in person to hash out the hardest remaining issues in peace talks, and that only US President Donald Trump has the power to bring about an agreement to end the four-year-old war.

Sybiha said that from the 20-point peace plan, which formed the basis of recent trilateral negotiations, only “a few” items remain outstanding, but the “most sensitive and most difficult” have to be dealt with at the leaders’ level.

Sybiha added that in the event of a ceasefire deal, the US has told Ukraine that it was prepared to ratify security guarantees in Congress, and that it would then provide a security “backstop” to support the peace deal, though no US troops would be deployed on the ground in Ukraine.