Four Palestinians killed in Israeli air attack on Gaza residential building

Several others were injured in the attack on a building sheltering displaced people as Israel continues to violate the ‘ceasefire’.

At least four Palestinians have been killed, and several others injured, after an Israeli air attack targeted a residential building sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, a further violation of an October “ceasefire”.

Emergency teams were seen rushing to transport injured people to nearby hospitals after Monday’s attack in the Nassr neighbourhood.

Last week, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israel had violated the “ceasefire” 1,520 times since it came into effect on October 10. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said 581 people have been killed and 1,553 wounded since then.

Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim Al Khalili, reporting from Gaza City, said the residential building was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians after it was struck and damaged during Israel’s genocidal war.

“People have been forced to shelter in this partially damaged residential building due to the lack and scarcity of shelter due to the destruction of most of Gaza’s residential buildings,” he said.

Al Khalili said this latest violation of the ceasefire agreement by Israel has raised significant concerns in the territory.

“This attack has spread panic and left people wondering what might come next in the light of this deadly escalation carried out by the Israeli military.”

Elsewhere on Monday, Israeli forces shot dead Palestinian farmer Khaled Baraka in an area to the east of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, according to local sources who spoke with the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

In a separate incident, Israel’s military said it had killed four fighters who emerged from a tunnel in southern Gaza and attacked its troops.

Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida later described the incident as “heroic resistance”.

Hamas said in late November that dozens of its fighters were holed up in southern Gaza’s tunnels, beneath areas controlled by the Israeli military.

This was a sticking point in the early days of the ceasefire, with Israel insisting the fighters posed a security threat, while Hamas sought safe passage for them.

Since then, many of the fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops during operations targeting tunnels near Rafah, according to the military.