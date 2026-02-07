Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ to convene in Washington, discuss Gaza: Report

Report by news outlet says that first meeting of board tasked with governing Gaza will take place on February 19.

United States President Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace”, tasked with overseeing governance in the Gaza Strip as part of a US-led peace plan, will convene in Washington, DC, later this month for its first meeting, according to online news outlet Axios.

The outlet, quoting a US official and diplomats from four countries who are part of the board, reported on Friday that plans for the meeting on February 19 – which will also serve as a fundraising event for the reconstruction of Gaza amid Israel’s genocide in the enclave – are still tentative and could change.

Axios reports that the meeting is scheduled for the day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House.

The news outlet notes that if Netanyahu attends the Board of Peace meeting, it will be his first meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The White House and the State Department did not comment on the report.

Critics have likened Trump’s peace board to a colonial administrative authority and have accused the US president of wanting to see the United Nations replaced with an international body of his own liking.

Trump has offered seats on the board to figures such as Netanyahu, the subject of an International Criminal Court warrant for suspected war crimes in Gaza.

Tony Blair, the former British prime minister known for spearheading support for the disastrous and bloody US invasion of Iraq, is also on the board.

Trump has suggested that the board could help address other conflicts far beyond Gaza, undermining traditional forums for international diplomacy and cooperation, such as the UN, whose criticism has long been the subject of US and Israeli ire.

The US president and his allies, such as son-in-law Jared Kushner, have often spoken about Gaza as a potential future hub of tech innovation, real estate development and international investment, while the political status and legal rights of Palestinians, as well as accountability for war crimes committed by Israeli forces against Gaza’s population, have largely been an afterthought.