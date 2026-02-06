Blast rocks mosque in Pakistan’s Islamabad

Rescue teams reach the site after blast reported at a mosque in Tarlai Kalan during Friday prayers.

A blast has been reported at a mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The explosion occurred at Khadija Tul Kubra mosque, in southeastern Islamabad’s Tarlai Kalan area, during Friday prayers.

Rescue teams have reached the site of the explosion.

There was no immediate information on casualties, but there were fears of a high death toll.

In November last year, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens.

More to come …