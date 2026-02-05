US envoy shuns Polish parliament speaker over Trump remarks

US Ambassador Tom Rose says: ‘We will not permit anyone to harm US-Polish relations, nor disrespect’ President Trump.

The United States embassy in Poland says it is breaking off contact with the country’s parliamentary speaker over what it calls “outrageous” insults directed at President Donald Trump.

US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said on Thursday that the decision to end all dealings with Wlodzimierz Czarzasty would take effect “immediately”.

This week, Czarzasty said Trump does not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize he has long sought and slammed the US president’s “policy of force” in international affairs. He pointed to Trump’s tariffs on European countries, threats to seize Greenland and claims that NATO allies had stayed off the front lines during the war in Afghanistan.

“This is a breach of the politics of principles and values, often a breach of international law,” Czarzasty told reporters.

Rose said Czarzasty’s comments were “outrageous and unprovoked” and undermined otherwise strong US-Polish ties.

“We will not permit anyone to harm US-Polish relations nor disrespect [Trump], who has done so much for Poland and the Polish people,” Rose wrote on X.

Czarzasty was defiant after the rebuke, saying that while he “respects” the US as an ally, he stands by his view that Trump is undeserving of the world’s top peace prize.

Writing on X, Czarzasty said: “I continue to respect the United States as a key partner of Poland. Therefore, I regret Ambassador Tom Rose’s declaration, but I will not change my position on these fundamental issues for Polish women and men.”

This is not the first time Czarzasty has publicly criticised Trump.

In late January, Czarzasty joined other high-ranking Polish politicians in rebuking Trump’s comments that the US “never needed” NATO allies.

Forty-three Polish soldiers and one civil servant died as part of the US-led NATO coalition fighting in Afghanistan.

Czarzasty heads Poland’s New Left party, which is part of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European governing coalition, which also includes nationalist President Karol Nawrocki, a vocal supporter of Trump.