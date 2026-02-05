UK PM Starmer apologises to Epstein victims for appointing Mandelson

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for appointing Peter Mandelson as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, despite the diplomat’s close ties to the late sex offender.

“It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship,” Starmer said in a speech given from southern England on Thursday.

The prime minister had appointed Mandelson to be ambassador to the US in December 2024.

“I am sorry,” Starmer said, addressing his apology to the victims. “Sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointing him.”

Starmer fired Mandelson last September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein following the late American financier’s 2008 US conviction for sex offences involving minors.

But the prime minister now faces fresh pressure over the appointment after the US Justice Department last week released files revealing new details of Mandelson’s close relationship with Epstein.

The files also suggested Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein, and that Epstein had recorded payments to Mandelson or his then-partner, now his husband.

Mandelson, who is now under police investigation for alleged misconduct in office, said he does not recall having received payments and has not commented publicly on allegations he leaked documents. He has not responded to messages from media outlets seeking comment.

Starmer under fire

Starmer had previously said he would release the vetting advice he was given when he selected Mandelson for the Washington role. But on Thursday, he said he also needed to abide by a police request not to release anything that could prejudice an investigation.

Starmer’s opponents and even those in his own party have said the revelations about Mandelson posed major questions about his judgement. With polls suggesting Starmer is already hugely unpopular with the British public, some in his own party say his position is under threat.

“His [Starmer’s] MPs are furious,” said Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from London and noting that the situation is “certainly looking very dangerous for Keir Starmer”.

However, Challands does not think that this will necessarily lead to Starmer’s resignation – at least not yet.

“For him [Starmer] to go, we would have to see more rumblings from key government ministers, perhaps resignations, perhaps some of them sticking their heads over the parapet,” he said. “We’re not seeing that at the moment.”

Opposition parties will certainly make the most they can out of this scandal, “but if Keir Starmer has to fall it either has to be by the hand of his own party or he has to decide that his time is up,” said Challands.