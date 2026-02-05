Christian group says all abductees taken in Nigeria’s Kurmin Wali released

Nigerian government yet to confirm that 166 villagers and churchgoers who were kidnapped last month are now back home.

All 166 people who were kidnapped during an attack on a village and churches in Kurmin Wali in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna State last month have been released, the ⁠Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said.

Reverend John ​Hayab, chairman of the northern chapter of CAN, ‍said on Thursday that every abducted worshipper had now returned, without giving details on whether a ransom was paid or how the release was secured, the Reuters news agency reported.

It said CAN ‍leader in ⁠Kaduna, Reverend Caleb Maaji, also confirmed the release, saying he had just returned from the government house in Kaduna, where the governor is set to receive the worshippers.

“The stage is set for them to be brought … His Excellency will meet with ​them. This is a result of ‌the prayers we have offered,” he said.

Nigerian government officials have yet to comment publicly on the release.

However, Nigerian media reports cited Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, confirming the return of 82 of those who were kidnapped.

On the morning of January 18, gunmen known locally as bandits arrived in Kurmin Wali in numbers, armed with AK47 rifles.

They broke down doors and ordered people out of their homes and the village’s three churches, residents told Al Jazeera at the time.

The gunmen abducted 177 people, taking them into the forest, but 11 escaped their captors.

Initially, Kaduna State officials denied that an attack had occurred. Only two days later did government officials admit that an “abduction” had taken place, promising to help secure the villagers’ return.

Advertisement

The village chief told Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris at the time that the kidnappers accused the community of taking 10 motorcycles they had hidden in the bush, and demanded their return in exchange for the return of the villagers.

The assault on the village and churches in Kaduna was ‌among the latest in a string of mass abductions that have intensified pressure ‌on the Nigerian government.

Nigeria has ⁠also faced scrutiny from United States President Donald Trump, who has accused the country of failing to stop the persecution of Christians.

US forces ‌struck what they described as “terrorist” targets on December 25.

Abuja says it is working with Washington to improve security and ‍denies any systematic persecution of Christians.