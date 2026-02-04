Click here to share on social media

Six British ‍pro-Palestinian activists ‍have been acquitted of aggravated burglary relating to a 2024 raid on ⁠a factory operated by ​Israeli defence firm Elbit, with ‍a jury unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage.

Prosecutors ‍at ⁠London’s Woolwich Crown Court said on Wednesday the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine ​Action, which organised ‌the assault on the Elbit Systems United Kingdom facility in Bristol, southwest England, in ‌August last year.

The six – Charlotte Head, ‌29, Samuel Corner, ⁠23, Leona Kamio, 30, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21, Zoe Rogers, 22, and ‌Jordan Devlin, 31 – all denied charges of aggravated burglary, violent disorder ‍and criminal damage.

More to come …