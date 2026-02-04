News|Donald Trump

Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for trying to assassinate Trump

Judge says Ryan Routh engaged in ‘premeditated’ plot to kill Trump several months before the US presidential election.

This photo provided by Hedi Aouidj shows Ryan Routh, a suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, in Maidan, Ukraine on April 10, 2024 [File: Hedi Aouidj via AP]
By News Agencies
Published On 4 Feb 2026

A judge has sentenced Ryan Routh, convicted of plotting to kill Donald Trump two months before the 2024 US presidential election, to life in prison.

The 59-year-old Routh was accused of hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course where Trump was golfing with a semi-automatic rifle for nearly 10 hours before being spotted by Secret Service agents.

“It’s clear to me that you engaged in a premeditated, calculated plot to take a human life,” US District Judge Cannon said in her Wednesday ruling.

Routh, who served as his own defence lawyer during his trial, had asked the judge, a Trump appointee, for a 27-year prison term. Prosecutors, who said his crimes were aimed at “upending American democracy”, had recommended a life sentence.

The incident took place on September 15, 2024, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, about two months after Trump had survived a more serious attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet from a gunman grazed Trump’s ear.

Prosecutors stated that Routh arrived in South Florida about one month before the day of the incident, living at a truck stop and trying to compile information about Trump’s movement and schedule.

In a series of bizarre remarks, a shackled Routh talked about conflicts overseas and said that he wanted to be exchanged for political prisoners abroad.

“I have given every drop of who I am every day for the betterment of my community and this nation,” he said.

Routh denied in a court filing that he had intended to kill Trump and said that he would be willing to undergo psychological treatment while in prison.

