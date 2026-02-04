Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for trying to assassinate Trump

Judge says Ryan Routh engaged in ‘premeditated’ plot to kill Trump several months before the US presidential election.

A judge has sentenced Ryan Routh, convicted of plotting to kill Donald Trump two months before the 2024 US presidential election, to life in prison.

The 59-year-old Routh was accused of hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course where Trump was golfing with a semi-automatic rifle for nearly 10 hours before being spotted by Secret Service agents.

“It’s clear to me that you engaged in a premeditated, calculated plot to take a human life,” US District Judge Cannon said in her Wednesday ruling.

Routh, who served as his own defence lawyer during his trial, had asked the judge, a Trump appointee, for a 27-year prison term. Prosecutors, who said his crimes were aimed at “upending American democracy”, had recommended a life sentence.

The incident took place on September 15, 2024, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, about two months after Trump had survived a more serious attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet from a gunman grazed Trump’s ear.

Prosecutors stated that Routh arrived in South Florida about one month before the day of the incident, living at a truck stop and trying to compile information about Trump’s movement and schedule.

In a series of bizarre remarks, a shackled Routh talked about conflicts overseas and said that he wanted to be exchanged for political prisoners abroad.

“I have given every drop of who I am every day for the betterment of my community and this nation,” he said.

Routh denied in a court filing that he had intended to kill Trump and said that he would be willing to undergo psychological treatment while in prison.