Libya’s top prosecutor launches probe into Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s killing

Libyan prosecutors have launched a formal probe into the killing of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the country’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that forensic experts had been dispatched to Zintan in northwest Libya, where Gaddafi was shot dead, adding that efforts were under way to identify suspects.

“The victim died from wounds by gunfire,” the office said in a statement, adding that investigators were looking to “speak to witnesses and anyone who may be able to shed light on the incident”.

Gaddafi’s political team said “four masked men” stormed his house and killed him in a “cowardly and treacherous assassination”. It said Gaddafi engaged in a direct struggle with the assailants, who had shut down the property’s security cameras in what was described as a “desperate attempt to conceal traces of their heinous crimes”.

While holding no formal government post, Gaddafi was widely viewed as his father’s second-in-command from 2000 until the 2011 uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi’s 42-year rule and resulted in his killing at the hands of opposition forces.

Saif al-Islam was seized by a militia in Zintan in late 2011 as he tried to escape to neighbouring Niger after the fall of Tripoli.

After spending six years in captivity, he was granted freedom in 2017 under an amnesty law and remained a resident of Zintan.