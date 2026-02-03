Uruguay President Orsi deepens ties with China’s Xi despite Trump threats

President Yamandu Orsi is the first Latin American leader to visit China since the US military abducted Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

China and Uruguay have moved to deepen their strategic partnership despite pressure from United States President Donald Trump to keep Chinese influence out of Latin America.

The two countries signed a dozen cooperation agreements on Tuesday in areas such as science, technology, and trade following a meeting between Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing.

Orsi said in a post on social media that Uruguay is “pursuing an active international engagement, strengthening long-term ties, and creating new opportunities for the country’s development”.

Xi spoke to the Uruguayan leader about the need to promote a “multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation” while working together for “common development” as they deepen their “comprehensive strategic partnership”, according to a Chinese readout of the meeting.

Orsi’s seven-day trip to China began on Sunday and will next take him to Shanghai. A 150-person delegation, including business leaders and other government officials, is accompanying the president.

His trip is being closely watched as he becomes the first Latin American leader to visit China since US special forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a bloody night raid on Caracas in early January.

Orsi said in the immediate aftermath of Maduro’s abduction that Uruguay rejected the use of military intervention but later added that his removal was “good news, insofar as the authoritarian regime ceases to exist and democracy emerges”, according to local media.

Even so, Orsi’s dealings with China could still rile up Trump, who is trying to reassert US dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

As part of this vision, the US aims to keep the region “free of hostile foreign incursion” – a thinly veiled reference to China – according to the White House’s November 2025 National Security Strategy.

William Yang, senior analyst for Northeast Asia at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera that Orsi was signalling to the US that he would not be “deterred” from pursuing ties with China despite Trump’s warnings.

“By bringing a delegation of 150 people, including business leaders, with him, the trip sends a message that China remains the top economic and trading partner for countries in Latin America, and they remain committed to continuing their engagement with Beijing,” Yang said.

China is a top export market for Uruguayan exports such as beef, soya bean and dairy, which were valued at $3.49bn last year, according to information released on Orsi’s Facebook account. Uruguay also imported $2.8bn in goods from China last year.

Orsi is not the only leader willing to reach out to China regardless of upsetting Washington.

The Uruguayan leader’s trip follows recent visits by United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Yang said it was “important to note that this trend doesn’t mean countries are initiating a fundamental shift away from the US”.

“Rather, they are seeking to recalibrate the distance between themselves and the world’s top two economies,” he said.

China has also made use of the meetings with world leaders to send the message that it is a reliable diplomatic partner and one that prioritises building relationships – unlike the Trump administration, Yang added.