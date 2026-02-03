News|Politics

UK’s Mandelson to resign from House of Lords over Epstein ties

Police are looking into allegations Peter Mandelson may have passed sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador to the U.S., attends an interview pre-recorded for the BBC's 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg' TV programme, in London, Britain, January 10, 2026. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. NOT FOR USE MORE THAN 21 DAYS AFTER ISSUE. YOU MAY USE THIS PICTURE WITHOUT CHARGE ONLY FOR THE PURPOSE OF PUBLICISING OR REPORTING ON CURRENT BBC PROGRAMMING, PERSONNEL OR OTHER BBC OUTPUT OR ACTIVITY WITHIN 21 DAYS OF ISSUE. ANY USE AFTER THAT TIME MUST BE CLEARED THROUGH BBC PICTURE PUBLICITY. PLEASE CREDIT THE IMAGE TO THE BBC AND ANY NAMED PHOTOGRAPHER OR INDEPENDENT PROGRAMME MAKER, AS DESCRIBED IN THE CAPTION.
British politician Peter Mandelson was was sacked from his post as British ambassador to the US in September following earlier revelations about his Epstein ties [File: Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via Reuters]
By Stephen Quillen and News Agencies
Published On 3 Feb 2026

British politician Peter Mandelson is stepping down from the United Kingdom’s upper house of Parliament amid renewed scrutiny and the prospect of a criminal review into his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The speaker of the House of Lords, Michael Forsyth, said on Tuesday that Mandelson, 72, had notified the chamber of his intention to resign. Forsyth said the move would come into effect on Wednesday.

Mandelson, a former UK ambassador to the United States and longtime senior figure in the country’s Labour Party, has come under intense pressure following the release of a new tranche of US government documents related to Epstein.

The material includes emails from Mandelson to Epstein sharing political insights, including market-sensitive information during the 2008 financial crisis that critics say may have broken the law.

British police have said they are assessing reports of possible misconduct “to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation”.

The files also include bank documents suggesting Epstein transferred tens of thousands of dollars to accounts linked to Mandelson or his partner, Reinaldo Avila da Silva. Mandelson has said he does not recall such transactions and will examine the documents.

Additional material includes emails suggesting a friendly relationship between the two men after Epstein’s 2008 convictions for sex offences, as well as an image showing Mandelson in his underwear beside a woman whose face was obscured by US authorities.

Mandelson told the BBC that he “cannot place the location or the woman, and I cannot think what the circumstances were”.

Starmer says he’s ‘appalled’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday told his cabinet he was “appalled by the information” regarding Mandelson and was concerned more details would come to light, according to a Downing Street readout of a cabinet meeting.

Starmer also said he has ordered the civil service to conduct an “urgent” review of all of Mandelson’s contacts with Epstein while he was in government.

“The alleged passing on of emails of highly sensitive government business was disgraceful,” the prime minister said, adding he was not yet “reassured that the totality of information had yet emerged” regarding Mandelson’s links with Epstein.

Mandelson, who was sacked from his post as British ambassador to the US in September following earlier revelations about his Epstein ties, quit the Labour Party on Sunday to avoid what he called “further embarrassment”.

In an interview with The Times conducted late last month and published on Tuesday, Mandelson described Epstein as a “master manipulator,” adding: “I’ve had a lot of bad luck, no doubt some of it of my own making.”

