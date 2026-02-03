BREAKINGBREAKING,
Syrian forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire deal with SDF: State media
Published On 3 Feb 2026
Syrian forces have begun entering the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, Syria’s state news agency is reporting, as part of a ceasefire deal with Kurdish-led forces.
Citing the Syrian Interior Ministry, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday that units began entering the city in northeastern Hasakah province, “to implement the terms of the agreement and commence their security duties”.
More to come…