Al Jazeera to reinvent journalism for the digital age: Director General

Speaking at Web Summit Qatar, Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani unveils the ‘Core Project’, urging a shift from speed to context in the AI era.

Journalism has acquired a renewed importance at a time technology guided by algorithmic systems has “fuelled new forms of polarisation”, Al Jazeera Media Network’s director general has said, adding that the Doha-based Network aims to review its role and the purpose in the digital age.

“Algorithmic systems, attention-based economic models and instant interaction have fuelled new forms of polarisation, and deepened division instead of dialogue. They have built echo chambers where people live cut off from other narratives, and from the true complexity of the world,” Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani said at the Web Summit Qatar 2026 on Tuesday.

Journalism, the Al Jazeera director general, said, is “not an alternative to technology, or in opposition to it, but rather a valuable force capable of adding context to events, connecting diverse voices, and revealing the human stories behind the news”.

“The evolution of journalism cannot be separated from profound changes driven by digital platforms and artificial intelligence within the public sphere,” he said.

But he called on the global technology sector to fundamentally rethink the design of digital platforms, warning that algorithmic models prioritising “shock” and “outrage” are eroding shared human understanding.

Sheikh Nasser argued that humanity has entered an era where the challenge is no longer accessing information, but making sense of its “over-abundance”.

Addressing a packed audience at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Sheikh Nasser cautioned that while technology has democratised storytelling, it has also given rise to “troubling realities” where attention-based economic models deepen division instead of fostering dialogue.

“Many are now surrounded by cascades of content, yet they feel more isolated, more alienated,” Sheikh Nasser said. He warned that current digital systems often “flatten complex truths into harsh binary choices”, creating fragmented worlds where “disagreements never meet.”

The ‘Core Project’

Amid the fast-paced technological changes, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Al Jazeera has embarked on a comprehensive initiative dubbed the “Core Project” to review its role, responsibility, and purpose in the digital age.

Describing it as a “re-evaluation of the fundamental ideas that underpin our journalism”, rather than just a technical upgrade, Sheikh Nasser outlined a strategy to combine technology with “ethical and professional responsibility”.

“We plan to combine technology with ethical and professional responsibility, to give journalists the tools to provide context, to report responsibly on breaking news, to separate facts from biases, and to maximise the power of objective analysis and understanding,” he said.

The initiative aims to automate repetitive tasks to free up journalists for high-value analysis, centred on three guiding principles: The “Now”, “Meaning or Context”, and “People”.

“The ‘Now’ alone cannot guide us,” he noted, explaining that while speed and accuracy are vital, journalism must provide the “Meaning” by linking events to their root causes.

Most critically, he redefined the audience not as passive consumers or data points, but as “conscious actors” capable of engaging responsibly with the world.

“Resilient journalism – swift but not shallow, modern without abandoning its values – can restore context to the news, create space for debate, and a human dimension to disagreements,” Sheikh Nasser said.

The director general concluded with a direct appeal to the tech leaders and innovators gathered in Doha, calling for a partnership where “responsible journalism meets ethical technology”.

“The challenge we face today is not a battle between journalism and technology,” Sheikh Nasser said. “It is rather an opportunity to align them through shared responsibility … to bridge divides, and empower a world capable of dialogue.”