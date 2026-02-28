Who is Ali Shamkhani, Iran official reportedly killed in US-Israel attacks?

The former defence minister and secretary of Iran’s Defence Council was involved in US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Defence Council and close adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been killed in Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

An Israeli military spokesperson said he was among several top Iranian officials killed on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from Tehran on his fate.

The 70-year-old was overseeing the negotiations between the US and Iran over the Iranian nuclear programme, the latest round of which concluded on Friday.

“If the main issue of the negotiations is not making nuclear weapons by Iran, this is in compliance with a religious decree issued by Iran’s leader and the country’s defence doctrine, and an immediate agreement is within reach,” Shamkhani said on Thursday.

Shamkhani had also been targeted in an Israeli strike in June 2025, during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel. There were reports that he had been killed in the attack, but he was later confirmed to have survived. He was pulled from the rubble of his home, and had sustained severe injuries.

He was recently appointed the secretary of Iran’s Defence Council, which was created after the war and coordinates Iran’s defence and national security policies, while mobilising resources to address threats.

In January, he warned that Iran’s response to any US military action would be “immediate, all out, and unprecedented, targeting the heart of Tel Aviv and all those supporting the aggressor”.

He led the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) for a decade until 2023, making him the second-longest-serving security chief since 1979 after former President Hassan Rouhani, who was SNSC secretary for nearly 16 years.

Born in Ahvaz in Iran’s Khuzestan, Shamkhani and his family moved to Los Angeles in the United States when he finished school. He later returned to Iran, where he studied engineering.

During the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Shamkhani was a commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and went on to be a commander of both of Iran’s navies, the IRGC Navy and the Iranian Navy.

He was the minister of defence between 1997 and 2005, and was the first Iranian defence official to visit Saudi Arabia since the revolution. He also came third in the 2001 presidential elections before returning to his role as defence minister.