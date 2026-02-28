Israel strikes two schools in Iran, killing more than 50 people

State media says Israeli attack on girls’ school in the city of Minab in the south of the country kills dozens.

An Israeli strike has hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, killing at least 51 people, state media reported, as the immediate civilian cost from Israel and the United States’ huge bombardment of Iran comes into sharper focus.

Iran’s Mehr news agency also reported that at least two students were killed by an Israeli attack that hit a school east of the capital, Tehran.

Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Vall said of the attack on the girls’ school, “There are new reports confirming the number of people killed in that strike has now gone above 40. That’s a civilian target, and that’s one of the targets that might really become problematic with regards to this campaign by the Americans and the Israelis, who are saying that they are targeting only military targets and they are trying to punish the regime, not the people of Iran.

“President Trump has promised the Iranian people that aid or help is coming their way, but now we are seeing civilian casualties; that’s something that the Iranian government will stress as a case of violation of international law and an aggression against the Iranian people, ” he added.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, thousands of civilians were killed or injured, and public infrastructure was damaged, during the US-Israel 12-day war in June 2025.