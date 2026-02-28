Israel attacks southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation

The Israeli military says it is attacking Hezbollah sites but civilians and civilian infrastructure have been repeatedly targeted.

Israeli air strikes have targeted Blat and Wadi Barghouti in several strikes in southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah region, in the latest violation of a truce reached in November 2024 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent on the ground.

The Israeli military said its forces were launching attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. This is the usual army line, but large numbers of civilians and civilian infrastructure have been targeted in the ongoing near-daily Israeli attacks.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley killed one person and wounded 29 others.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that a “16-year-old Syrian boy was killed”, the National News Agency (NNA) reported. He was named as Hussein Mohsen al-Khalaf and was killed in a strike on Kfar Dan near Baalbek, the L’Orient news outlet reported.