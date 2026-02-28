Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon’s Iqlam al-Tuffah region

The Israeli military says it is attacking Hezbollah sites but civilians and civilian infrastructure have been repeatedly targeted.

Israeli air strikes have targeted Blat and Wadi Barghouti in several strikes in southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah region, in the latest violation of a ceasefire reached in November 2024 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent on the ground.

The Israeli military said its forces were launching attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. This is the usual army line, but large numbers of civilians and civilian infrastructure have been targeted in the ongoing near-daily Israeli attacks.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent noted that no casualties have been reported so far, with most of the raids targeting open areas amidst forests and hills and added that Israeli army aircraft continue to fly over southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel confirmed that the Israeli army aircraft targeted the heights of the al-Tuffah region with a series of raids. Hezbollah ’s Al-Manar TV reported that Israeli “quadcopter” drones dropped explosive devices for the third time in the town of Markaba.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley killed one person and wounded 29 others.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that a “16-year-old Syrian boy was killed”, the National News Agency (NNA) reported. He was named as Hussein Mohsen al-Khalaf and was killed in a strike on Kfar Dan near Baalbek, the L’Orient news outlet reported.

Ceasefire violations

Israel’s military has continued to carry out attacks in Lebanon, despite a November 2024 ceasefire with Hezbollah that sought to bring an end to more than a year of fighting. More than 300 people have been killed since then, including 127 civilians, according to the United Nations.

Advertisement

Israel killed more than 4,000 people and injured about 17,000 others during its war against Lebanon, which began in October 2023, before turning into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Last week, at least 12 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley and the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the city of Sidon. Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah and Hamas command centres.

Israel continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, blocking the reconstruction of border villages and preventing people from returning to their homes.

Lebanon’s government has said it has almost completed its ceasefire commitment to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River. It said it will need four months to complete the second phase.

However, Hezbollah has rejected this, saying it believes the disarmament in the ceasefire agreement only applies to areas south of the river. The group has also said it will not disarm while Israel continues to attack and occupy parts of Lebanon.