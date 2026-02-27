World reacts to eruption of fighting between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Countries around the world are urging the warring parties to show restraint.

Pakistan has said it is now in “open war” with Afghanistan’s Taliban government as explosions were reported in Kabul and fighting continues in other locations along the border. Pakistan says it has also attacked Kandahar and Paktika inside Afghanistan.

The declaration on Friday comes hours after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah ⁠Mujahid said Afghanistan was carrying out “large-scale offensive operations” against the Pakistani military along the Durand Line” which separates the two countries.

The Taliban said its attack was in response to a separate round of Pakistani air strikes earlier this week.

Here is how countries and institutions are reacting:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely monitoring the situation, expressing deep concern over the surge in violence.

In a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres urged both nations to adhere strictly to their obligations under international law, with a specific emphasis on international humanitarian law.

Guterres underscored the urgent need for both parties to prioritise the protection of civilians as confrontations continue.

Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who has been involved in intensive talks with the United States to avert conflict engulfing his own nation, has urged the two countries to resolve their differences through dialogue and good neighbourly principles, as he highlighted the significance of the holy month of Ramadan as a time for self-restraint and Islamic solidarity.

Advertisement

In a post on X early Friday, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to support the process, stating that his country is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to facilitate constructive dialogue, deepen mutual understanding and promote cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.

Russia

Russia has urged the warring parties to ⁠halt cross-border attacks ‌immediately and resolve their differences through diplomatic ⁠means, the ⁠RIA news ⁠agency reported on ⁠Friday, ⁠citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russia has also offered to mediate if both sides agree.

Pakistan

In addition to blaming the Taliban for “terrorism” and instability within the country, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says Islamabad “made every effort, both directly and through friendly countries, to keep the situation stable”.

“It carried out extensive diplomacy. Today, when attempts are being made to target Pakistan with aggression, by the grace of God our armed forces are giving a decisive response,” he said on X.

“Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war. Now there will be decisive action.”

Afghanistan

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai says the country “will defend their beloved homeland with complete unity in all circumstances and will respond to aggression with courage” amid Pakistan’s attacks.

“Pakistan cannot free itself from the violence and bombings – those problems it has created itself – but must change its own policy and choose the path of good neighbourliness, respect, and civilised relations with Afghanistan,” he said on X.