Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,464
These are the key developments from day 1,464 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is where things stand on Friday, February 27:
Fighting
- Russian forces launched 720 attacks on 31 settlements in Ukraine’s front line Zaporizhia region, killing one person and injuring eight others, regional governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on the Telegram platform. The attacks included drone strikes, artillery shelling and three missile strikes, Fedorov said.
- Ten people, including an eight-year-old child, were also injured in an overnight Russian attack on the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia city, the region’s military administration said. Russian strikes damaged about 80 high-rise buildings and private houses in three districts of the city, as well as two shopping centres, the administration added.
- Russian forces injured 16 people, including two children, in attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a post on Facebook.
- A Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone reached Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Tuesday, marking the first time Ukraine had detected this type of drone reaching the region, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The drone hit a tree and no injuries were reported, the office added.
- Ukrainian missiles struck the Russian border town of Belgorod, inflicting serious damage on energy installations and disrupting power, water and heating, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said early on Friday.
- Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Telegram on Thursday that “nearly 10,000 customers in the city are temporarily without power” following “regular shelling of Belgorod’s power facilities by the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.
- Belgorod’s operational headquarters also said on Thursday that at least 115 Ukrainian drones had been launched towards the region in a 24-hour period.
- More than 90,000 Ukrainians are considered to be “missing under special circumstances”, the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported, citing Ukraine’s commissioner for missing people, Artur Dobroserdov. Those missing include members of the military as well as civilians, including children, Ukrainska Pravda reported.
- Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said that Ukraine had received the remains of 1,000 bodies from Russia, “which, according to preliminary information from the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian defenders”.
- Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed in a post on Telegram that Russia had handed over the bodies of 1,000 “fallen Ukrainian soldiers” to Kyiv and received 35 bodies of Russian soldiers.
- The exchange followed recent trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland.
Peace negotiations
- Ukrainian and US officials again met in Geneva on Thursday to discuss post-war reconstruction, even as a deal to end the war remains elusive, the Reuters news agency reported.
- Putin’s special economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Russian officials also held talks with US officials on Thursday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Politics and diplomacy
-
Russia said on Thursday it would retaliate against a European Union decision to cut Moscow’s diplomatic representation in Brussels, and that the move showed the EU did not deserve to take part in negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.
-
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the EU decision to limit the size of the Russian mission to 40 people was “discriminatory” and would not go unanswered.
- Zakharova also said that any deployment of British troops in Ukraine would prolong the war and bring an “increase in the risk of a large-scale military confrontation involving many more states”, following a recent newspaper article by British Defence Minister John Healey.
- French Ministry of Defence spokesperson Olivia Penichou told reporters that Russia’s accusation that Ukraine was developing a “dirty” nuclear bomb was “baseless”, accusing Russia of using “disinformation to foster a climate of mistrust”.
-
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked the EU to send a “fact-finding mission” to assess damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine, in a letter seen by Reuters. The request follows after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that repairs to the pipeline that supplies Hungary and Slovakia with oil were taking an extended period of time due to ongoing Russian attacks.
Regional security
- Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that a suspected Russian drone approached France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier while it was docked in Sweden’s Malmo. Swedish Minister of Defence Pal Jonson confirmed there had been a violation of Swedish airspace at the same time a Russian military ship was in Swedish waters.
- Romania scrambled fighter jets on Thursday when a drone breached its national airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said, the second airspace breach in as many days.
Sanctions
- The US has extended the deadline to April 1 for companies to negotiate with US-sanctioned Russian oil company Lukoil over its international assets, according to a document from the Office of Foreign Assets Control seen by Reuters.