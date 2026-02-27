Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,464

Here is where things stand on Friday, February 27:

Russia said on Thursday it would retaliate against a European Union decision to cut Moscow’s diplomatic representation in Brussels, and that the move showed the EU did not deserve to take part in negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the EU decision to limit the size of the Russian mission to 40 people was “discriminatory” and would not go unanswered.

Zakharova also said that any deployment of British troops in Ukraine would prolong the war and bring an “increase in the risk of a large-scale military confrontation involving many more states”, following a recent newspaper article by British Defence Minister John Healey.

French Ministry of Defence spokesperson Olivia Penichou told reporters that Russia’s accusation that Ukraine was developing a “dirty” nuclear bomb was “baseless”, accusing Russia of using “disinformation to foster a climate of mistrust”.