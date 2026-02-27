Pakistan says ‘patience has run out’ as it bombs Taliban across Afghanistan

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Kabul reports explosions and anti-aircraft fire as Pakistan bombs the capital city.

Click here to share on social media

Pakistan has bombed Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and other cities, as fighting spread following attacks by Afghan forces against Pakistani military positions along their shared border earlier.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday that his country’s “patience has run out” with the Taliban authorities in neighbouring Afghanistan, and that Pakistan would now be waging “open war”.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Kabul, Nasser Shadid, reported early on Friday that a bombing raid targeted the Afghan capital at 1:50 am local time (21:20 GMT), followed by a second air raid.

Afghan anti-aircraft guns opened fire after the first raid and continued firing after the second, according to Shadid.

An Afghan government source confirmed to Al Jazeera that an air strike had hit Kabul, and Pakistani warplanes also hit a military base in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Asif framed the attack as one that his country had been forced to make, and followed “aggression” from Afghanistan.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters had been killed in Pakistan’s attacks on Friday, and that Taliban positions had been targeted in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

Tarar said that nine Taliban positions had been captured, and 27 destroyed, while adding that Pakistani attacks were continuing.

The strikes followed attacks by Afghan forces late on Thursday on Pakistani positions on the border shared by the two countries.

An Afghan military source told Al Jazeera that 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attacks, and 13 outposts captured.

Advertisement

The source added that the attacks were a response to Pakistani attacks on Afghan positions in the border region on Sunday.

Pakistan claimed that its attacks on Sunday had killed at least 70 fighters, but Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying that civilians had been killed.