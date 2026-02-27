Oman’s foreign minister meets with US’s Vance as Middle East tensions rise

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has met with United States Vice President JD Vance, amid growing fears grow of a potential US attack on Iran.

Al Busaidi, a key mediator in ongoing talks between the US and Iran, met with Vance in Washington, DC on Friday. He said the nuclear negotiations have so far achieved significant, important, and unprecedented progress, according to the Oman News Agency.

The meeting focused on the indirect talks which are being mediated by Oman. American and Iranian officials held the latest round of negotiations in Geneva on Thursday.

Since resuming talks last month, the US has said it wants Iran to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure entirely, limit its arsenal of ballistic missiles and stop supporting regional allies. While Tehran has shown flexibility about discussing limitations on the enrichment of uranium for civilian use, it has so far treated missiles and proxies as non-negotiables.

During his meeting with Vance, Al Busaidi said the negotiations had resulted in “creative and constructive ideas and proposals.”