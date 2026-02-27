Canada’s PM Carney in India to reset ties and bolster trade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in India for a landmark visit as he seeks to diversify his country’s trade partners amid ongoing tensions with the United States

Carney arrived in financial hub Mumbai on Friday, where he is expected to address business leaders before meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss a range of partnerships spanning trade, energy, technology, artificial intelligence and defence.

India’s foreign ministry said the visit marked a “significant step” in strengthening ties.

“The India–Canada partnership is anchored in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and expanding cooperation across diverse sectors,” said Randhir Jaiswal, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, posting on X.

The trip comes in the wake of tensions with US President Donald Trump, who imposed steep tariffs on key Canadian exports like steel, aluminium and car parts, leading Carney to speak of doubling his country’s non-US exports over the next decade.

Last year, Canada and India agreed to resume negotiations on a proposed free-trade agreement. Carney has previously said he wanted to more than double two-way trade with India by 2030, eyeing an annual target of $51bn.

India, for its part, is seeking to attract more overseas investments, and says Canadian pension and wealth funds have already invested $73bn.

The energy-hungry country, which is considered the world’s fastest-growing major economy, also hopes Canada can support its ambitious plan to expand nuclear power capacity.

Tensions at ‘forefront of minds’

During his trip, Carney will also need to work on resetting damaged relations between the two countries, which nosedived after deadly attacks against Sikh activists in Canada several years ago.

The administration of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Modi’s government of orchestrating the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a naturalised Canadian citizen who was part of a group advocating for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which sent diplomatic relations into freefall, with both nations expelling a string of top diplomats in 2024.

Asked whether Canadian concerns about transnational repression would feature at the New Delhi talks, Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters: “That is always at the forefront of our minds.”

After India, Carney will visit Australia, where he will address parliament and discuss military, trade and defence links.

En route back to Ottawa, Carney will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and talk about boosting trade in cars, energy and critical minerals.