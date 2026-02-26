Trump says lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib should be removed from US

US President Donald Trump lashed out at two lawmakers after their protests during his State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump has said United States Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib should be sent “back from where they came from” after the two Democratic members of Congress shouted in protest during his State of the Union address.

During Trump’s address on Tuesday, Tlaib, a Palestinian American, and Omar, a Somali American, criticised Trump as he extolled his ⁠administration’s immigration crackdown and its immigration enforcement actions.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late on Wednesday that the two Muslim lawmakers had behaved like “crooked and corrupt politicians” who should be removed from the US.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalised,” Trump wrote.

“When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came – as fast as possible,” Trump said.

“They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it,” he added.

Omar and Tlaib were among a small group of Democratic lawmakers who protested during Trump’s nearly two-hour speech on Tuesday.

As Trump told legislators during his speech that the US should end “sanctuary cities” – which limit cooperation with federal authorities such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Omar and Tlaib shouted: “You have killed Americans!”

Advertisement

Omar wrote later on social media: “I said what I said. I had to remind Trump that his administration was responsible for killing two of my constituents”.

Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which covers the city of Minneapolis, where Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown last year.

In January, two US citizens were killed by federal officers in Minnesota while protesting against immigration raids by ICE and customs agents.

Omar is also a member of Minnesota’s Somali American community, which has been repeatedly targeted by Trump for criticism. The president previously said they should also “go back where they came from”.

Tlaib, who is the first woman of Palestinian descent in the US Congress, wrote later on social media: “Can’t take two Muslimas [Muslim women] talking back and correcting him so now he is crashing out. #PresidentMajnoon.”

Majnoon is an Arabic word that translates as possessed by an evil spirit, mad or fanatical.

Trump’s post on Truth Social singled out Tlaib and Omar, but did not mention Democratic Representative Sarah McBride, who US broadcaster NBC said had also shouted in protest during the president’s speech.

Trump also did not mention Democratic Representative Al Green, who was removed from the floor of the House of Representatives during Trump’s address, for holding a sign that said “Black people aren’t apes” – in reference to a racist video of former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama that was recently shared by Trump on social media.