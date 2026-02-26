Kenyan man charged with duping people to fight for Russia in Ukraine war

A Kenyan man has been charged with human trafficking for allegedly recruiting people to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine.

Kenya’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said on Thursday that Festus Omwamba is accused of sending 22 “Kenyan youths to Russia for exploitation by means of deception” as the director of a recruitment agency.

The DPP said the victims were rescued in an operation from an apartment complex in Athi River, a town in Machakos County, last September, before they could leave the country. But three others who had allegedly already left Kenya ended up on the front line of the Russia-Ukraine war and later returned with injuries, it said.

Omwamba pleaded not guilty to the charges in an appearance at the Kahawa Law Courts in Kiambu.

His lawyer, Bonaventure Otieno, said, “There’s no case,” and described it as being based on “speculations”, the AFP news agency reports.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Omwamba was believed to be a “key player in a more extensive human trafficking syndicate that exploits vulnerable individuals by promising them legitimate employment opportunities in European countries.”

He was arrested in Moyale, near the Ethiopian border in the north of the country, earlier this month.

The prosecutor, Kennedy Amwayi, told the court the case “has attracted public interest both locally and internationally; therefore, the public demands accountability following the loss of life in Russia.”

Hundreds of Kenyans join Russian army

More than 1,000 Kenyans have joined the Russian army in recent months, according to a National Intelligence Service (NIS) report released last week. In many cases, they were promised jobs in Russia before being forced to sign army contracts and sent to fight in Ukraine.

MP Kimani Ichung’wah, who presented the NIS findings in parliament, said 89 Kenyans are still on the front line, 39 have been hospitalised and 28 are missing in action. He accused Russian embassy officials of working with recruitment agencies and trafficking syndicates.

The Russian embassy in Nairobi denied the accusations, saying they were a “dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign”. It said no tourist visas were given to people intending to fight in Ukraine, adding that Russian law does not “preclude citizens of foreign countries from voluntarily enlisting in the armed forces.”

In July last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing foreigners to serve in the army during draft periods.

Separately on Thursday, South Africa reported that two of its citizens were killed on the front lines. The foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that these were separate from the 17 South Africans tricked into fighting for Russia, who have largely been repatriated.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said that while the details surrounding their recruitment were under investigation, “circumstances that led to this situation were highly irregular”.

“If a job offer abroad sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he added.