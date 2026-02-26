Afghanistan says it launches attacks against Pakistan

Afghanistan has launched attacks againt Pakistani military positions along the border in response to Pakistani air strikes last week, Taliban authorities said.

The media office of Afghanistan’s military corps in the East said in a statement that “heavy clashes” had begun late on Thursday “in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces in Nangarhar and Paktia” provinces.

“In response ‌to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched ⁠against Pakistani military ⁠positions and installations along the Durand Line,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah ⁠Mujahid wrote in a post on X.

The two countries’ 2,611-kilometre (1,622-mile) long border is known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has not formally recognised.

There was no immediate response to the announcements from Pakistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s military carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, claiming it had killed at least 70 fighters. Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying civilians had been killed, including women and children.

