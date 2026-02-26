Afghanistan says it launches attacks against Pakistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban government spokesman says attacks kill ‘numerous soldiers’ as Pakistan reports response by its forces.

Afghanistan has launched attacks against Pakistan’s military positions along their border in response to Pakistani air strikes last week, Taliban authorities say, as Pakistan says its forces have responded.

The media office of Afghanistan’s military corps in the east said in a statement that “heavy clashes” began late on Thursday “in response to the recent air strikes carried out by Pakistani forces in Nangarhar and Paktia” provinces.

“In response ‌to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched ⁠against Pakistani military ⁠positions and installations along the Durand Line,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah ⁠Mujahid wrote in a post on X.

The countries’ 2,611km-long (1,622-mile-long) border is known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has not formally recognised.

Mujahid later posted that Afghan forces had killed “numerous soldiers” and “some have also been captured alive”, adding that 15 outposts were “captured from the enemy”.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on X that Pakistani ⁠troops had delivered ⁠an “immediate and ⁠effective response” to Taliban fire across ⁠several sectors ⁠in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Taliban regime forces are being delivered punishment in Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur sectors. Early reports confirm heavy casualties on Afghan side with multiple posts and equipment destroyed,” the ministry said.

Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, said there had so far been “no casualties” on the Afghan side.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Pakistan’s military carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, saying it had killed at least 70 fighters. Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying civilians had been killed, including women and children.

Relations between the neighbours have plunged in recent months with land border crossings largely shut since deadly fighting in October killed more than 70 people on both sides.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against armed groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies.

More to come …