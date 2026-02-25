Which countries are urging citizens to leave Iran amid US threat of force?

Germany, India and South Korea among countries to warn citizens to not travel to Iran as US President Trump continues to threaten military action.

A growing number of countries have warned their citizens in Iran to leave amid the threat of possible strikes by the United States.

The warnings, continuing this week, come as diplomats and mediators will mount a last-ditch push to defuse soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme amid a massive US military build-up in the Middle East.

A third round of indirect talks between US and Iranian diplomats is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

On Monday, reports said the US State Department was pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck a belligerent tone against Iran during his State of the Union speech, accusing Tehran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear programme that was hit by US strikes last year and claiming the country had missiles that could reach the US mainland, without providing evidence. But he also said his preference was a diplomatic resolution.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that a deal with Washington to avert conflict was “within reach”, as Iran prepared to resume talks in Geneva “with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal – in the shortest possible time”.

Iran has repeatedly emphasised that it will not agree to Washington’s demand for zero nuclear enrichment, and considers its missile programme a “red line” that cannot be negotiated.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to openly discuss toppling Iran’s government.

In the past month or so, the US military has significantly increased its presence in the Middle East and Mediterranean region, including sending some of its largest aircraft carriers – the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald Ford.

Here is a list of countries that are advising their citizens to leave Iran:

Australia

The government on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Iran “as soon as possible” amid threats of a US attack.

“Regional tensions remain high and there continues to be a risk of military conflict,” it added. “Do not travel to Iran due to the risk of arbitrary detention and the volatile regional security situation.”

Germany

“The security situation in Iran and the entire region is extremely volatile and very tense. Further escalation and military clashes cannot be ruled out,” the German embassy said on Friday.

“Further restrictions on air traffic, including flight cancellations and airspace closures, may occur at any time,” it added.

India

New Delhi on Monday said all citizens – including students, pilgrims and business owners – should “exercise due caution” and leave Iran by any means available.

Poland

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Poles in Iran to “please leave Iran immediately and under no circumstances travel to this country”.

“I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real,” he said on Thursday, noting that at some point, evacuation might not be possible.

Serbia

The Serbian foreign ministry on Saturday called on citizens not to travel to Iran “in the coming period”, while urging those inside Iran to leave immediately.

South Korea

In a safety notice posted by the South Korean embassy in Iran, officials warned of “rapidly escalating regional tensions, citing the possibility of a US attack on Iran and Tehran’s warning of retaliation”.

It called on all citizens to leave “as soon as possible”, while calling on all those planning trips to the country to cancel or postpone them.

Sweden

“The situation in Iran and in the region is highly uncertain,” Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a post on Saturday.

“I therefore wish to emphasise the importance of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ advisory against all travel to Iran, and the urgent appeal to Swedish citizens who are in the country to leave.”

United States

According to a senior official at the US State Department, Washington has instructed all non-essential staff to withdraw from its embassy in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel,” the official said, Reuters news agency reported.

“The Embassy remains operational with core staff in place. This is a temporary measure intended to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens,” the official said.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah could react if the US attacks its ally Iran.