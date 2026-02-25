Suspect, four victims dead after stabbing attack in US state of Washington

A 32-year-old suspect stabbed four people to death before being shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Tacoma, Washington.

A 32-year-old man in the United States has stabbed four people to death outside a home on the Key Peninsula, northwest of Tacoma, in Washington state. The suspect was later shot and killed by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy.

The attack unfolded on Tuesday morning. Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 8:41am local time (16:41 GMT) following reports that the suspect had violated a no-contact order, according to The Associated Press.

Officers obtained a copy of the no-contact order, but found it was not yet valid because it had not been served against the suspect.

They left to deliver the order in person. But while officers were in transit, the 32-year-old allegedly began stabbing people outside the residence, which is located in a cul-de-sac.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the attack at approximately 9:30am (17:30 GMT). It took about three minutes for the first deputy to arrive, and shots were fired at 9:33am (17:33 GMT), according to a video statement released by local authorities.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of the stabbing victims died at the location, while a fourth was rushed to a hospital. That person later succumbed to their injuries, according to Officer Shelbie Boyd, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading an ongoing probe into the deputy-involved shooting and the stabbings.

But The Associated Press reported that the residence where the stabbing took place appeared to belong to a woman who filed for a one-year protection order against her son.

She alleged that her son had made threatening remarks and suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues.

Court records show she accused him of “abusing me both mentally and emotionally”, “damaging personal belongings” and “hurting my cat”.

The suspect’s identity and those of the victims have yet to be confirmed publicly.

The records reviewed by The Associated Press indicate that the woman’s 32-year-old son had received a notice about a hearing for the restraining order, but he did not show up to the proceeding.