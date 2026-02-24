News|Kim Jong Un

North Korea promotes Kim Jong Un’s sister as he vows to boost economy

The ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee names Kim Yo Jong as the full department director at the key party congress.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) signs the guest book next to his sister Kim Yo Jong (R) during the Inter-Korean summit with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism. (Photo by Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP)
Kim Yo Jong, right, has long been among her brother, Kim Jong Un's, left, closest lieutenants, and one of the most influential women in North Korea [File: Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 24 Feb 2026

Save

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been promoted in the ruling party structure at the party congress, during which he set the country’s economic agenda for the next five years, according to state media.

The ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee named the North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong – who was previously a deputy department director – as a full department director, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Kim Yo Jong will likely be assigned to lead the propaganda department, whose role includes overseeing inter-Korean relations or external strategies.

Thousands of party elites have packed the capital, Pyongyang, for the once-in-five-years Workers’ Party summit, a gathering that directs state efforts on everything from diplomacy to war planning.

On Monday, members re-elected Kim Jong Un as the Workers’ Party’s secretary-general, extending his 15-year rule of the country’s sole governing party and solidifying his grip on power.

Kim Yo Jong has long been among her brother’s closest lieutenants and one of the most influential women in the party.

Born in the late 1980s, according to the South Korean government, she is one of three children to Kim’s father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong Hui.

Kim Yo Jong was educated in Switzerland alongside her brother and rose rapidly up the ranks once he inherited power after their father’s death in 2011.

Advertisement

In 2018, she visited South Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, during a period of inter-Korean rapprochement.

Pyongyang also frequently uses her name to issue statements outlining its positions, or criticising South Korea and its ally, the United States.

The announcement of Kim Yo Jong’s promotion comes as her brother promised to solidify and develop North Korea’s economy over the next five years, KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Calling the next five years a “full-scale progress phase” in a speech on Monday, Kim Jong Un called for revolutionising thought, technology and culture so new projects will be well-managed, KCNA said.

KCNA also confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Kim Jong Un to congratulate him on his re-election as party leader.

During the ruling party’s gathering, particular attention has also focused on the whereabouts of Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who has emerged as his heir apparent, according to Seoul’s national intelligence service.

In recent months, Kim Ju Ae has frequently accompanied her father to important events, including missile test launches and military ceremonies.

Advertisement