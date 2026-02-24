Moscow policeman killed in bomb attack on Ukraine war anniversary

The attack on a police car occurred near one of the busiest train stations in the Russian capital.

A deadly explosion has rocked a central Moscow train station when an attacker set off a bomb next to a police car, killing himself and one officer.

The blast occurred minutes after midnight local time on Tuesday (21:06 GMT, Monday), near the Russian capital’s Savyolovsky train station, one of the city’s main railway hubs.

Two other officers were injured in the attack and are being treated for their injuries, according to the Russian Ministry for Internal Affairs, which has not yet released details on the assailant or a motive for the bomb attack.

According to the ministry, an attacker approached traffic police officers sitting in their patrol vehicle, and then an explosive device detonated, killing the attacker and one police officer.

Russia’s Investigative Committee for major crimes said it had opened a case for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and for the illegal possession of explosive devices.

“As a result of actions by the attacker, one traffic policeman sustained injuries incompatible with life and died at the scene of the incident. Two more policemen were taken to a city hospital, where they are being given medical assistance,” the Investigative Committee said, according to Russia’s state TASS news agency.

Images shared by TASS showed a heavily damaged police car with its passenger windows and windscreen blown out and debris strewn on the road. According to reports, the police car did not catch fire despite the intensity of the blast.

Moscow has witnessed a series of attacks in recent weeks, and the latest blast comes on the day that marks the fourth anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a top Russian military intelligence officer was shot several times and seriously wounded in an attack Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

In December 2025, a car bomb explosion killed Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the training department within the Russian General Staff. Two days later, another blast killed three people, including two police officers, near where Sarvarov was killed in Moscow.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack in December 2024 that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building.