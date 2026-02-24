Israel’s opposition leader voices support for ‘broad’ Middle East expansion

Yair Lapid says expansionist view for Israel taking over the Middle East is based on Zionist and biblical foundations.

After controversial comments by the US ambassador to Israel suggesting it has the right to take over much of the Middle East, the country’s main opposition leader said he agrees with Israeli expansion as far as Iraq.

Yair Lapid told a news conference on Monday that his territorial takeover views for Israel are based on Zionist and biblical foundations.

“I support anything that will allow the Jews a large, broad, strong land and a safe haven for us – our children and our children’s children. I support that,” Kipa News quoted Lapid as saying.

“Zionism is based on the Bible. Our mandate over the land of Israel is biblical, [and] the biblical borders of the land of Israel are clear… Therefore, the borders are the borders of the Bible.”

He added, however, there are “Israeli security and policy considerations” that could impede such efforts, though he did not elaborate.

Mike Huckabee, US ambassador to Israel, said in an interview last week that he supports broad Israeli control of the region, drawing a flurry of regional condemnation and questions directed at the US Department of State to clarify the official US stance.

Huckabee – a self-professed Christian Zionist and staunch supporter of Israel – was asked by interviewer Tucker Carlson to clarify his stance on the Biblical promise of the land spanning between the Euphrates River in Iraq and the Nile River in Egypt to the descendants of Abraham, and if the modern Israeli state has the right to claim that lineage.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee responded. Such territory would encompass modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry described Huckabee’s comments as “extremist rhetoric” and “unacceptable”, and called on the United States to provide clarification.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy said on Sunday that Huckabee’s comments were taken out of context and there is no change to US policies on Israel.

Huckabee, whom US President Donald Trump nominated as ambassador in 2024, has long opposed the idea of a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinian people, and denied the existence of an illegal Israeli occupation of the West Bank.