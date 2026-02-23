What we know about Mexican drug cartel leaders still at large

While Mexico’s government hails the killing of drug kingpin El Mencho, other powerful cartel leaders continue to evade capture.

Mexico’s most influential cartel boss, who was among the most sought-after fugitives in the United States, has been killed, according to the Mexican Secretariat of National Defence.

Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as “El Mencho”, was killed on Sunday during an operation to arrest him in the western state of Jalisco.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hailed the country’s security forces for the operation while appealing for calm.

In the aftermath of Oseguera’s death, armed cartel members launched attacks across the country with gunmen blocking highways and torching cars.

Here is a brief list of Mexican cartel leaders who remain at large:

Ismael Zambada Sicairos (‘El Mayito Flaco’)

Zambada Sicairos is a leader within the Sinaloa Cartel’s La Mayiza faction and son of longtime trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Since his father’s arrest in 2024, Zambada Sicairos has emerged as one of the cartel’s key figures in controlling drug distribution and narcotics networks that supply the US.

Zambada Sicairos has at least three brothers who are also involved in the drug trade, according to Spanish media.

El Pais newspaper reported all of the brothers are known for keeping a low profile and they rose through the ranks after starting out as small-time drug peddlers, moving up based on “merit”.

Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar (‘El Chapito’)

A senior leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Guzman Salazar is the son of one of the world’s most well-known cartel leaders, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He has risen to colead the cartel alongside other family members since his father’s arrest in 2016.

Advertisement

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Guzman Salazar led the violent response to his half-brother Ovidio Guzman Lopez‘s arrest in 2019, engaging Mexican authorities in “gun battles”.

Guzman Salazar and his family are believed to be in a leadership battle with the Zambada Sicairos faction since 2024, which has led to the deaths of nearly 2,000 people, according to El Pais.

US and Mexican authorities are seeking his arrest on drug trafficking and organised crime charges, and he is believed to be directing drug operations, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine shipments to the US.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores (‘El Chapo Isidro’)

Meza Flores was added to the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list this month for his alleged role as head of the Meza Flores cartel in Sinaloa.

According to El Pais, authorities arrested him on at least four occasions on a range of charges, but none led to him being imprisoned.

Meza Flores has been accused of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the US and Mexico. He has also been accused of kidnapping, extortion, torture and murder tied to cartel-related activities.

US authorities are offering up to $5m for information leading to his arrest.

Juan Reyes Mejia-Gonzalez (‘R-1’ or ‘Kiki’)

A longtime senior member of the Gulf Cartel, specifically of the Los Rojos faction, Mejia-Gonzalez has a $15m reward on his head by the US Department of State.

According to the State Department, he is wanted for his role in coordinating international cocaine trafficking, facilitating shipments from South and Central America through Mexico into the US.

Mejia-Gonzalez’s criminal career goes back to 2006 when he allegedly distributed “more than 2 tonnes of cocaine in Dallas”, according to Argentinian news outlet InfoBae.

Authorities alleged he has been involved in other numerous illegal activities, including money laundering and violent disputes with rival cartel factions.