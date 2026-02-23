Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,460
These are the key developments from day 1,460 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 23 Feb 2026
Here is where things stand on Monday, February 23:
Fighting
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia for an attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, which killed a 23-year-old policewoman and wounded at least 24 others.
- Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the incident as a “terrorist” act.
- Russian forces attacked Kyiv and the region surrounding the capital overnight on Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding 17 others, including four children. The attacks damaged more than a dozen homes in five districts, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram.
- The attacks again targeted Ukraine’s energy sector and caused power outages in several regions, including Kyiv, Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo said.
- Zelenskyy wrote on X that the strikes also targeted the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Sumy regions. He noted that aside from the energy sector, residential buildings and the railway were also damaged.
- Ukraine’s air force said Russia deployed 345 weapons, including 50 missiles and 297 drones, in the overnight attack. It said it shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones.
- Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to impose tougher sanctions against the Kremlin following the latest Russian attack, saying, “This terror cannot be normalised; it must be stopped. Russia cannot wag the world, just as the tail cannot wag the dog.”
- Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia said emergency crews were restoring power to areas hit by cuts following a Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure. Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed governor, said 12,000 other households remain without power.
- A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-occupied Luhansk in Ukraine’s northeast caused a fire at a fuel reservoir, according to Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader there.
- In Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, a “massive” Ukrainian missile attack inflicted serious damage on energy infrastructure and disrupted power, heat and water supplies, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
- Ukrainian drone attacks forced brief suspensions at airports in the Russian capital, Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 24 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed or intercepted en route to Moscow.
Advertisement
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period, including over Moscow and the surrounding region, as well as other central Russian regions.
Politics and diplomacy
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said developing the country’s nuclear forces was now an “absolute priority” following the expiry of its last remaining nuclear treaty with the United States. He made the comments during a speech to mark the “Defender of the Fatherland Day”, a holiday honouring Russia’s army.
- Pope Leo has made an impassioned appeal for peace in Ukraine, saying an end to the four-year-old war “cannot be postponed”.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said Budapest will block the European Union’s next package of sanctions against Russia, in a move aimed at pushing Ukraine to resume the flow of Russian oil through a pipeline supplying Hungarian refineries.
- In a separate social media post, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto declared: “Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward.”
- Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as “ultimatums and blackmail” by the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, after they threatened to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine unless Kyiv restarted flows of Russian oil. In a statement, the ministry said: “Ultimatums should be sent to the Kremlin, and certainly not to Kyiv.”