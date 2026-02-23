British police arrest Epstein-linked ex-ambassador Mandelson

A former top Labour party official Peter Mandelson is being probed for suspected ‘misconduct in public office’.

The embattled former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson has been detained as part of a misconduct investigation into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former official, who was a major figure in the UK’s Labour party for decades and previously served as ambassador to the United States, was taken away from his home in London by authorities on Sunday.

Without directly naming Mandelson in keeping with its policy, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a 72-year-old man had been arrested “on suspicion of misconduct in public office” and taken to a London police station to be interviewed.

Mandelson, 72, who still holds the British title of “Lord”, has been engulfed in scandal since a trove of emails released by the US Justice Department last month shed new light on his connection with the late Epstein.

The emails revealed a closer relationship than had been publicly known, and that Mandelson shared information with Epstein when he was a minister in former Prime ⁠Minister Gordon Brown’s government.

Earlier this month, Mandelson resigned from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and quit his ⁠position in parliament’s upper chamber.

He previously ⁠said he “very deeply” regretted his past association with Epstein. But he has not commented publicly or responded to messages seeking comment on the latest revelations.

Mandelson’s arrest comes less than a week after King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also arrested on similar charges stemming from his ties to Epstein. He has denied any wrongdoing.