US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people

The US military’s Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) claimed the vessel was involved in drug trafficking, without providing any evidence.

A U.S. military strike on what they said was a suspected drug vessel in international waters, at a location given as the Eastern Pacific in the screen grab from handout video released December 4, 2025. U.S. Southern Command/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. OVERLAY AND WATERMARK FROM SOURCE. VERIFICATION LINES: - Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed. - Upon checking this footage, no old results were found.
A screen grab from a video released by the US military in December 2025 shows the moments before a vessel is attacked by US forces in the eastern Pacific Ocean [File: Handout/US Southern Command via Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 21 Feb 2026

The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which is responsible for military activities in Latin America and the Caribbean, said three men were killed in the attack on Friday, describing the operation as a “lethal kinetic strike” in an area of the eastern Pacific that was a “known narco-trafficking route”.

No evidence was provided to support the US military’s claim that the three victims were involved in drug trafficking.

The killings on Friday raise the death toll from the Trump administration’s attacks on vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea to at least 148 people killed in some 43 attacks carried out by the US military since early September.

A short video clip apparently featuring the latest attack, released on social media by SOUTHCOM, showed a stationary boat with outboard engines bursting into flames and drifting after being hit by US fire.

 

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

