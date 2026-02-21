US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people

The US military’s Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) claimed the vessel was involved in drug trafficking, without providing any evidence.

The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which is responsible for military activities in Latin America and the Caribbean, said three men were killed in the attack on Friday, describing the operation as a “lethal kinetic strike” in an area of the eastern Pacific that was a “known narco-trafficking route”.

No evidence was provided to support the US military’s claim that the three victims were involved in drug trafficking.

The killings on Friday raise the death toll from the Trump administration’s attacks on vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea to at least 148 people killed in some 43 attacks carried out by the US military since early September.

A short video clip apparently featuring the latest attack, released on social media by SOUTHCOM, showed a stationary boat with outboard engines bursting into flames and drifting after being hit by US fire.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.