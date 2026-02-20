Israel heavily curbs Palestinians from Ramadan Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa

Israel says it will allow only 10,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to enter, a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of worshippers of previous years.

Israel is severely restricting Palestinians’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, with many hundreds queueing at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Ramallah, hoping and waiting to get in.

But Israeli authorities say they will allow no more than 10,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank into one of Islam’s holiest sites for the day, and only with permits – a fraction of the number who have visited to mark the occasion in previous years.

Only children under the age of 12, men over 55, and women 50 years or older are eligible.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that only about 2,000 Palestinians were able to cross through the Qalandiya checkpoint towards Jerusalem by the morning, amid a state of Israeli military high alert at checkpoints separating the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

‘Getting to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is part of Palestinian tradition’

“There are 3.3 million people in the occupied West Bank … so allowing only 10,000 to pray on this first Friday or Ramadan is a drop in the ocean, and only a trickle have been able to make it in,” Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reported from the Qalandiya checkpoint.

“In previous years, we’ve seen up to 250,000 worshippers in that holy site, and now only a fraction of that is expected. And it will be from the occupied West Bank, from occupied East Jerusalem itself and Palestinian-Israeli citizens from inside Israel proper.”

In the meantime, she added, “hundreds of people are still stuck at the checkpoint trying to get inside, trying to make it to the holy mosque, but are being barred.”

Odeh said the new restrictions are attempting to break bonds between communities.

“Getting to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is part of the Palestinian tradition, which has been going on for generations, for hundreds of years. Spending the day there is extremely important; it’s part of the heritage of Palestinians,” she said.

But this year, she added, many “will not be allowed to break their fast in Jerusalem as they’re used to, and that is just one more way that Israel is severing ties between occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied West Bank”.