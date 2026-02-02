Laura Fernandez nears victory in Costa Rica’s presidential election

Right-wing candidate’s closest challenger concedes defeat as partial results showed her on verge of winning the presidency.

Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez has taken a commanding lead in Costa Rica’s presidential election after promising to crack down on rising violence linked to the cocaine trade.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported late on Sunday that votes tallied from 81 percent of polling stations showed Fernandez of the Sovereign People’s Party winning 48.9 percent of the vote.

Her closest challenger was economist Alvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party with 33 percent.

Ramos conceded on Sunday night and pledged to lead a “constructive opposition,” but one that would not let those in power get away with anything.

“In democracy dissent is allowed, criticizing is allowed,” he said.

Fernandez ‌needed at ‌least 40 percent to win the election outright and avoid ‌a run-off on April 5.

The 39-year-old politician is the handpicked successor of incumbent President Rodrigo Chaves, and campaigned on continuing his tough security policies.

Al Jazeera’s Julia Galiano, reporting from capital San Jose, said that the main issue during the campaign was peace and order.

“Without a doubt, the increasing insecurity was the main issue for everyone that we spoke to here,” Galiano said, noting that Fernandez managed to win by promising to ensure the country’s security.

“Costa Rica has long been considered as the Switzerland of Central America. It’s a nation known for its long history of a stable democracy,” she said.

“Economically, it’s always been much better off than a lot of its neighbours.”

Fernandez was previously Chaves’s minister of national planning and economic policy and, more recently, his minister of the presidency.

Costa Ricans also voted for the 57-seat National Assembly. Chaves’ party is expected to make gains, but perhaps not achieve the supermajority he and Fernandez have called for, which would allow their party to choose Supreme Court magistrates, for example.

Some 3.7 million Costa Ricans were eligible to vote in Sunday’s elections.