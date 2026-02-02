Grammy winners 2026: Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and ICE criticism
Here’s a look at the top winners of the night at the Grammy Awards.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has won the coveted Album of the Year honour at the Grammy Awards, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA took home Record of the Year for “Luther”.
Among other notable wins, Olivia Dean was named on Sunday Best New Artist, and siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas earned Song of the Year.
The main broadcast was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.
Bad Bunny, who is due to headline the Super Bowl LX half-time show next week, also used his acceptance speech to voice criticism of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
Accepting his award for Best Album, he started by saying, “Before I thank God, I want to say: ICE out!”
“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are human beings, and we are Americans,” he added.
Billie Eilish also referenced ICE during the ceremony. While accepting Song of the Year, Eilish, who has previously criticised ICE policies, said, “no one is illegal on stolen land”, in an apparent reference to how the US was built on occupying land that originally belonged, in many cases, to Native American communities.
Just before Bad Bunny won his first televised award, he and Noah also engaged in a conversation touching on ICE and Puerto Rico.
“If things keep getting worse in America, can I come live with you in Puerto Rico?” Noah asked. “Trevor, I have some news for you. Puerto Rico is part of America,” Bad Bunny replied.
Several artists, including Kehlani and Gloria Estefan, took the opportunity to voice support for immigrant communities. On the red carpet, many celebrities made a statement wearing “ICE out” pins, including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Joni Mitchell.
Beyond the political moments of the night, here is a list of the winners from the Grammys 2026:
Album of the Year
Debi tirar mas fotos (I should have taken more photos) – Bad Bunny
Record of the Year
Luther – Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Best Rap Album
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Best Latin Urban Album
Debi tirar mas fotos – Bad Bunny
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Best Pop Vocal Album
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
Best Pop Solo Performance
Messy – Lola Young
Song of the Year (Songwriter’s award)
Wildflower – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
Best Dance/Electronic Album
EUSEXUA – FKA twigs
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Rock Album
Never Enough – Turnstile
Best Contemporary Country Album
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Best R&B Album
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
A Matter of Time – Laufey
Best Latin Pop Album
Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade
Best Mexican Music Album
Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carin Leon
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Sinners – Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award)
Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Best Gospel Album
Heart of Mine – Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Coritos Vol 1 – Israel & New Breed
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Portrait – Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
Best African Music Performance
Push 2 Start – Tyla
Best Reggae Album
BLXXD & FYAH – Keznamdi
Best Music Video
Anxiety – Doechii
Best Music Film
Music by John Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Producer of the Year, Nonclassical
Cirkut
Best Comedy Album
Your Friend – Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama – Dalai Lama
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Words for Days Vol 1 – Mad Skillz
Best Album Cover
Chromakopia
The Dr Dre Global Impact Award
Pharrell Williams