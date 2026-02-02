Grammy winners 2026: Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and ICE criticism

Here’s a look at the top winners of the night at the Grammy Awards.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has won the coveted Album of the Year honour at the Grammy Awards, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA took home Record of the Year for “Luther”.

Among other notable wins, Olivia Dean was named on Sunday Best New Artist, and siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas earned Song of the Year.

The main broadcast was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Bad Bunny, who is due to headline the Super Bowl LX half-time show next week, also used his acceptance speech to voice criticism of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Accepting his award for Best Album, he started by saying, “Before I thank God, I want to say: ICE out!”

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are human beings, and we are Americans,” he added.

Billie Eilish also referenced ICE during the ceremony. While accepting Song of the Year, Eilish, who has previously criticised ICE policies, said, “no one is illegal on stolen land”, in an apparent reference to how the US was built on occupying land that originally belonged, in many cases, to Native American communities.

Just before Bad Bunny won his first televised award, he and Noah also engaged in a conversation touching on ICE and Puerto Rico.

“If things keep getting worse in America, can I come live with you in Puerto Rico?” Noah asked. “Trevor, I have some news for you. Puerto Rico is part of America,” Bad Bunny replied.

Several artists, including Kehlani and Gloria Estefan, took the opportunity to voice support for immigrant communities. On the red carpet, many celebrities made a statement wearing “ICE out” pins, including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Joni Mitchell.

Beyond the political moments of the night, here is a list of the winners from the Grammys 2026:

Album of the Year

Debi tirar mas fotos (I should have taken more photos) – Bad Bunny

Record of the Year

Luther – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Best Rap Album

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Best Latin Urban Album

Debi tirar mas fotos – Bad Bunny

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

Best Pop Solo Performance

Messy – Lola Young

Song of the Year (Songwriter’s award)

Wildflower – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

Best Dance/Electronic Album

EUSEXUA – FKA twigs

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Rock Album

Never Enough – Turnstile

Best Contemporary Country Album

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Best R&B Album

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

A Matter of Time – Laufey

Best Latin Pop Album

Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade

Best Mexican Music Album

Palabra De To’s (Seca) – Carin Leon

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Sinners – Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award)

Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Best Gospel Album

Heart of Mine – Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Coritos Vol 1 – Israel & New Breed

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Portrait – Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

Best African Music Performance

Push 2 Start – Tyla

Best Reggae Album

BLXXD & FYAH – Keznamdi

Best Music Video

Anxiety – Doechii

Best Music Film

Music by John Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical

Cirkut

Best Comedy Album

Your Friend – Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama – Dalai Lama

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Words for Days Vol 1 – Mad Skillz

Best Album Cover

Chromakopia

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award

Pharrell Williams