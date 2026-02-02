Gaza’s Rafah crossing reopens for limited traffic

Reopening of the link between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt is stipulated under the second phase of the US-brokered ‘ceasefire’.

Gaza’s key Rafah border crossing has been reopened by Israel for limited traffic after almost two years of closure, but only five Palestinians were permitted to leave on the first day, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The crossing – which links the Palestinian enclave with Egypt, and is Gaza’s only border passage that does not lead to Israel – reopened on Monday.

A vital entry point for humanitarian supplies and passage for people awaiting medical evacuation, the crossing is being reopened as stipulated under the United States-brokered “ceasefire” that halted the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

However, ⁠Israel and Egypt are expected to impose caps on the number of travellers crossing, and Israel will ensure intensive security checks on Palestinians entering and exiting the Gaza Strip.

Reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud said that the first ambulances carrying wounded and sick Palestinian patients from the territory have begun arriving on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing.

Medical sources had earlier confirmed that only five patients were permitted to leave the territory on Monday for medical treatment, Mahmoud said. Ambulances had waited for hours to ferry patients across the border, with the crossing finally happening after sunset.

An Egyptian official had earlier said that 50 Palestinians would cross in each direction on the first day of the crossing’s operation.

An Israeli security official said European monitoring teams have arrived at the crossing, according to the Reuters news agency.

The European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) will administer the Palestinian side of the crossing, submitting a list of names of people wishing to leave Gaza along with their final destinations to the Egyptian side for security vetting.

Similarly, the Egyptians will submit a list of names of Palestinians wishing to enter who will be given permission the following day after security screening, according to Israeli news reports.

The Israeli army has set up a checkpoint called “Regavim” in an area under military control outside the Rafah crossing for Palestinians entering Gaza from Egypt, according to The Times of Israel daily.

Soldiers posted at “Regavim” will check the identities of those arriving against lists approved by Israeli intelligence agencies and will conduct a thorough search of their belongings.

Desperate need

The seizure of the Rafah crossing by Israel in May 2024, about nine months into its two-year genocidal war on Gaza, also cut off an important route for wounded and sick Palestinians to seek medical care outside the Strip.

A few thousand have been allowed out to seek medical treatment in third countries via Israel over the past year, though thousands more need care abroad, according to the United Nations.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud said there was an atmosphere of “cautious hope for reunification” among family members waiting for loved ones to return from their treatment abroad.

But there is also “acknowledgment of the grim reality that the whole process is highly selective and being restricted by Israeli security measures”, he added.

After Israel announced last week that it would reopen the crossing, a line of ambulances formed on the Egyptian side of the border, awaiting entry to evacuate people.

About 150 hospitals across Egypt are ready to receive Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza through Rafah, authorities said. The Egyptian Red Crescent said it has readied “safe spaces” on the Egyptian side of the crossing to support those evacuated.

Palestinian officials say about 100,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza since the war began, most of them during the first nine months.