Twelve killed in China fireworks shop blast during Lunar New Year

Five children among the dead as authorities warn of ongoing holiday safety risks.

An explosion at a fireworks shop in central China’s Hubei province has killed at least 12 people, state media reported, marking the second deadly blast linked to fireworks as the country celebrates the Lunar New Year.

The explosion tore through the shop in Xiangyang on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze soon after, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause but have not released further details.

Officials said five children and seven adults died in the explosion. The victims included the shop owner and customers who had been buying fireworks for holiday celebrations. Some had travelled from other areas to visit relatives during the festive period.

Fireworks remain a longstanding part of Lunar New Year traditions across China, where families set them off to usher in prosperity and ward off misfortune.

However, their widespread use has also led to repeated safety incidents.

On Sunday, another explosion at a fireworks shop in Jiangsu province killed eight people and injured two. Local authorities said a resident had ignited fireworks near the building before that blast.

Following the recent accidents, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management issued renewed safety warnings.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that “fireworks are still the biggest risks during the Spring Festival period,” and urged regional governments to strengthen oversight of the industry.

On Monday, the ministry instructed all regions to learn from the Jiangsu incident and tighten supervision, stressing the need to “resolutely prevent” similar accidents. Officials also called for comprehensive risk assessments and heightened vigilance during the holiday.

Advertisement

Many cities have previously imposed restrictions or outright bans on fireworks over air quality and safety concerns. In recent years, however, some local governments have eased blanket bans in favour of regulated use.