UK ex-Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his title last year over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the United Kingdom former royal, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to UK media reports.

A statement from Thames Valley police was released Thursday that said, “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court,” the statement added.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Mountbatten-Windsor, the British former prince, who was stripped of his title last year over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, should cooperate with the United States authorities in their investigation, the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said. “No one is above the law,” he added. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Police officers were investigating him for several allegations that emerged after US authorities released more than 3 million pages of documents relating ⁠to the late convicted sex offender.

Some of those files suggested that Mountbatten-Windsor had, in 2010, forwarded to Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other places he had visited on ‌official trips as UK trade envoy. In one confidential memo, he sought Epstein’s views on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

“This is such an unprecedented action and move for a prince that was one time the queen’s favourite child, who held a number of high-profile roles within the British establishment, who gradually had this fall from grace because of his association with a convicted pedophile,” said Al Jazeera’s Milena Veselinovic, reporting from London. “This is yet another blow to the branding of the monarchy.”

The arrest comes after the royal family last week committed to cooperate with the police on any investigation regarding Mountbatten-Windsor.