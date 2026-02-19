News|Humanitarian Crises

Aid reaches Sudan’s Kordofan as over 30 countries alarmed by drone attacks

Food trucks arrive in area that has been cut off for two years as spate of deadly drone attacks hampers relief efforts.

ADRE, CHAD - FEBRUARY 18: Goods are transported between the Sudanese border town of Adjikong and Adre on February 18, 2026 in Adre, Chad. An RSF drone strike hit Adjikong on Sunday, killing several people, according to local reports. Many Sudanese risk going back across the border each day to trade goods, or bring items back to sell at market in Chad, to earn income. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees - more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF's offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Goods are transported between the Sudanese border town of Adjikong and Adre on February 18, 2026 in Adre, Chad [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and News Agencies
Published On 19 Feb 2026

United Nations aid trucks have reached an area in Sudan that has been cut off from relief efforts amid warnings that deadly drone strikes are making the hunger crisis in that part of the country worse.

The UN said on Wednesday that its aid trucks had reached Dilling and Kadugli, in central Sudan’s Kordofan region, with “life-saving” humanitarian supplies.

The World Food Programme (WFP) “transported more than 700 metric tons of food commodities to support nearly 70,000 people, including 21,000 mothers and children with specialized nutritious food to prevent malnutrition,” the UN said in a statement.

“Dilling and the nearby city of Kadugli have been largely cut off from aid for more than two years, leaving communities with severe shortages of humanitarian assistance,” the UN said.

The aid delivery came as more than 30 countries issued a statement on Wednesday expressing “grave concern” at a recent “severe escalation” in drone attacks amid “heavy fighting” in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

The 28 European Union countries, plus Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, warned that “intentional attacks” against aid workers and “wilfully impeding” relief supplies, “may amount to war crimes”.

The statement was issued after 28 people were killed and dozens more injured when drone-fired missiles hit the al-Safiya market in the town of Sodari in North Kordofan state on Sunday, according to monitoring group Emergency Lawyers.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk also issued a statement on Wednesday expressing alarm at the increase in drone attacks in the conflict.

“These latest killings are yet another reminder of the devastating consequences on civilians of the escalating use of drone warfare in Sudan,” Turk said.

“They also perpetuate a pattern that we have seen time and again in this conflict of attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure, including markets, health facilities and schools,” he added.

Turk said that at least 57 civilians had been killed in separate drone attacks on Sunday and Monday in four states across Sudan, including the attack on the market in Sodari, which he said was allegedly carried out by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

He also pointed to recent attacks attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on two primary schools and a hospital.

The heavy fighting in the Kordofan region comes as the Sudanese army and the RSF fight over the country’s vital east-west axis, which links the western RSF-held Darfur region, through el-Obeid, to the army-controlled capital, Khartoum, and the rest of Sudan.

After consolidating its hold on Darfur last year, the RSF has pushed east through the oil and gold-rich Kordofan region in an attempt to seize Sudan’s central corridor.

